The Body work fast. Earlier this year, the Portland heavy-music experimenters teamed up with Berlin-based singer/producer Dis Fig on the collaborative album Orchards Of A Futile Heaven. Now, the Body are about to release a new LP of their own. This fall, their record The Crying Out Of Things will land on us.

The Body, singer/guitarist Chip King and electronics/percussion specialist Lee Buford, recorded The Crying Out Of Things with producer/engineer Seth Manchester. Dis Fig guests on the album, as do singer Ben Eberle and horn player Dan Blacksburg. Lead single “End Of Things” is a mostly-instrumental doom-churn — I think there’s some wordless screaming deep in the mix — that creates a darkly immersive feeling. Check out that song and the new LP’s tracklist below.

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/the-crying-out-of-things">The Crying Out of Things by the body</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Last Things”

02 “Removal”

03 “Careless And Worn”

04 “A Premonition”

05 “Less Meaning”

06 “The Citadel Unconquered”

07 “End Of Line”

08 “The Building”

09 “All Worries”

The Crying Out Of Things is out 11/8 on Thrill Jockey.