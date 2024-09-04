The Body – “End Of Line”

New Music September 4, 2024 2:28 PM By Tom Breihan

The Body – “End Of Line”

New Music September 4, 2024 2:28 PM By Tom Breihan

The Body work fast. Earlier this year, the Portland heavy-music experimenters teamed up with Berlin-based singer/producer Dis Fig on the collaborative album Orchards Of A Futile Heaven. Now, the Body are about to release a new LP of their own. This fall, their record The Crying Out Of Things will land on us.

The Body, singer/guitarist Chip King and electronics/percussion specialist Lee Buford, recorded The Crying Out Of Things with producer/engineer Seth Manchester. Dis Fig guests on the album, as do singer Ben Eberle and horn player Dan Blacksburg. Lead single “End Of Things” is a mostly-instrumental doom-churn — I think there’s some wordless screaming deep in the mix — that creates a darkly immersive feeling. Check out that song and the new LP’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Last Things”
02 “Removal”
03 “Careless And Worn”
04 “A Premonition”
05 “Less Meaning”
06 “The Citadel Unconquered”
07 “End Of Line”
08 “The Building”
09 “All Worries”

The Crying Out Of Things is out 11/8 on Thrill Jockey.

Zachary Harrell Jones

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”

3 days ago 0

Jewel Supports Chappell Roan Setting Boundaries With Fans: “I’ve Had Hundreds Of Stalkers”

2 days ago 0

Watch Joe Keery As Stephen Malkmus And Jason Schwartzman & Tim Heidecker As Matador Records Execs In A Clip From Pavements

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest