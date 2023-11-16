The Body, the restless and adventurous heavy-music duo, love to collaborate. In the past few years, they’ve released team-up projects with fellow travelers like Uniform, BIG|BRAVE, and OAA. Earlier this year, the Body released Earth Triumphant, a previously unheard project that they recorded with the Haxan Cloak producing, and Lee Buford, one half of the duo, got together with Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker to released Lockstep Bloodwar, the collab-heavy album from their side project Sightless Pit. Now, the Body have another collaborative record on the way. This time around, it’s them teaming up with Felicia Chen, the Berlin-based experimental singer and producer who records as Dis Fig.

Dis Fig has done plenty of her own collaborating; we posted “You,” her song with the Bug, in 2020. On the excellently titled upcoming LP Orchards Of A Futile Heaven, the Body and Dis Fig work together to make a kind of heavy music that doesn’t fit within genre boundaries. In a press release, Lee Buford says, “I always wanted the heavier stuff but I also didn’t really like heavier guitar music. None of it really felt quite heavy enough to me. A human can’t be as heavy as a machine.” Felicia Chen says, “I love the balance. You could never connect to just a machine as well as you could a human. Which is why the combination is so potent for me. I don’t want to hide. I think nothing connects you more empathetically than another human’s voice.”

On first single “Holy Lance,” Felicia Chen goes whisper-to-roar over her own droning accordion and rattling electronics, while the Body add far-out doom heaviness. It’s pretty overwhelming. Below, listen to “Holy Lance” and check out the new LP’s tracklist.

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/orchards-of-a-futile-heaven">Orchards of a Futile Heaven by The Body & Dis Fig</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eternal Hours”

02 “To Walk A Higher Path”

03 “Dissent, Shame”

04 “Orchards Of A Futile Heaven”

05 “Holy Lance”

06 “Coils Of Kaa”

07 “Back To The Water”

Orchards Of A Futile Heaven is out 2/23 on Thrill Jockey.