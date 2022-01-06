The Body & OAA – “Barren Of Joy”

New Music January 6, 2022 2:16 PM By Peter Helman

Heavy music duo the Body have a long list of collaborations to their name, teaming up with kindred spirits like Thou, Full Of Hell, Uniform, and most recently BIG|BRAVE for full-length joint albums. And now they’ve announced another one, Enemy Of Love, which they recorded with producer OAA (aka AJ Wilson). Lead single “Barren Of Joy,” out today, is a thick soup of noise and pummeling drums, and you can immerse yourself in it below.

Enemy Of Love is out 1/22 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

