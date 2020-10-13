The Bug is Kevin Martin, the UK-born and Belgium-based producer who has spent decades fusing global dance music with nastier, more experimental sounds. Last year, Martin dropped collaborative records with Burial and with Jesu’s Justin K. Broadrick. Next month, he’ll put out another collaborative record — this time with Felicia Chen, the American-born and Berlin-based producer and vocalist who records her own brain-shattered experimental music under the name Dis Fig.

Next month, Martin and Chen will release In Blue, an album credited to “The Bug Ft Dis Fig.” Martin mixed the entire LP at home during lockdown, and it represents a bit of a departure for both artists. According to the album’s Bandcamp description, Martin and Chen have taken to referring to the album’s style as “tunnel sound” — dank, atmospheric, ominous blends of dub and dancehall and soul.

On first single “You,” Chen adds echoing, faraway, meditative vocals to a beat that sounds like what might happen if the diwali riddim — the dancehall beat that was super-popular around 2003 — was transformed into zoned-out industrial music. It sounds cool as hell. In director Sander Houtkruijer’s video, we see Chen, dipped in water and bathed in strobe light, singing into the middle distance. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Around Me”

02 “Come”

03 “Destroy Me”

04 “Blood”

05 “In 2 U”

06 “Levitating”

07 “Forever”

08 “Blue To Black”

09 “Take”

10 “No Return”

11 “You”

12 “End In Blue”

In Blue is out 11/20 on Hyperdub.