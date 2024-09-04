Ekko Astral Part With Two Members

Earlier this year, Ekko Astral became our Band To Watch and released the gnarly debut full-length Pink Balloons, one of the best albums of 2024. Since then, the punk crew has amicably parted ways bassist Guinevere Tully and guitarist Sam Elmore.

Tully announced her departure in July, writing:

Friends, fans of ekko astral, enemies, whomever it may

concern,

i’m sorry to say that i am leaving ekko astral. not like, terribly sorry, i have my reasons for why i’m doing this. but i will certainly miss y’all <3

it has been a delight getting to watch this project grow, and watch myself and my friends grow with it, but i’m seeing it take a negative toll on my physical and mental health and i need to look out for myself. i never expected any of this to turn out like it did, i’ve always been happy to just play the music and meet cool people, so to get to play some of these big venues to such crowds was pretty damn cool! but it does not feel like my body or my brain are ready for more of that.

i’m not dying or nothing, i’ll still be hanging around the dmv, most likely playing some Rosslyn Station sets. but also like, i’ve been doing this since i was 16. not at this level of course, but this “music” stuff has been dictating my life for 10 years now, which feels like a lot of time! maybe i deserve a break. i’m lucky to have a job outside of music that pays my bills and doesn’t entirely crush my soul, the world is kinda feeling like my oyster rn. i think i’ll go on hikes and maybe start an insect terrarium, idk.

but enough about my (potential) bugs! i trust that you all will miss me dearly, as i will y’all. don’t be sad tho, that’s the cool thing about bands, they’re more than the sum of their parts. i’m glad to have included my part for as long as i have, and am excited to see what is to come for ekko astral.

thank u all SO SO SO much for indulging my erratic movements on stage, for moshing to my screeches, and grooving to my basslines <3 <3 <3

with love and in solidarity,

Guinevere