Tomorrow, DC punks Ekko Astral, a recent-vintage Stereogum Band To Watch, will release their full-length debut pink balloons. I have heard it, and it’s fucking awesome. If you heard pre-release singles “baethoven” and “devorah,” this should not be any kind of surprise. Now, on album-release eve, Ekko Astral have shared one last single, and it’s another killer.

The new song “on brand” is a catchy, fuzzed-up garage-punk freakout that describes someone who’s “so, so, so on braaaand” with beautifully withering language: “She’s got a pair of cheetah print pink pumps made by federal prisoners! She likes to wear ’em to the ’70 club, wax nostalgic about racism and sexual listeners!” This band does not fuck around. Check out the distortion-bombed “on brand” video below.

pink balloons is out 4/17 on Topshelf.

