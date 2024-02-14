The DC punk band Ekko Astral have been gaining a lot of well-deserved buzz lately for their self-described “mascara moshpit” music. Today they’ve announced their signing to Topshelf Records and released a propulsive, explosive new single called “baethoven.” It arrives with a video directed and shot by July Brown and Bug Adams, “starring July, Kya, Liv, Bug, Ekko and the beautiful DC queer punk scene.”

A word from the band:

The moral of the song is in the lyrics: “There’s nothing endless, there’s no Frank Ocean / you should let me your classic love / I’ll be your bae-thoven.” The point is, there’s nothing as perfectly clean and pristine as a Frank Ocean song in this world right now but there is our band – and there is you, the listener – and that’s what you should love. Because that’s what’s here now and is here for you, the authentic self in all its glory.

What this video is about is, have fun with your friends before all this ends. Because it will end. Soon. Life is short but it is long and beautiful and you have no time to waste. This will all end. It is so close to ending. It’ll end in like a year or so. Maybe less. So do what you can to survive in this silly money system we’re plagued with, take what cash you have and fight back by having as much fucking fun as fucking possible. Because fuck all that.