Benee is currently on tour with Wallows, and soon she’ll be opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour. The 24-year-old alt-pop darling has been quiet all year, though she was credited as a co-writer on NewJeans’ “How Sweet” earlier this year. Today, she’s sharing her groovy new tune, “Sad Boiii.”

“I tried to write a summery and happy tune with a dark meaning,” Benee explained. “I’d go to local festivals as a kid, and I wanted to capture the vibe of the outdoor setting. A lot of New Zealand music has a reggae energy, which is very nostalgic for me. Lyrically, ‘Sad Boiii’ is about being in a relationship where you’re pissed off with the other person because he has a façade going on. Even though he pretends to be tough, he’s just another damaged boy who needs help. Maybe you came from that in a past relationship and thought this guy was more stable, but he ends up being a depressed dude too. I fall for so many of those men, and it’s draining. They don’t want to get therapy; they just want to stay with you. Don’t be fooled by the bad boy image!”

Below, watch the “Sad Boiii” music video, directed by Nikki Milan Houston.