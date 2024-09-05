Touché Amoré – “Hal Ashby”

New Music September 5, 2024 9:29 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In July, Touché Amoré announced their new album Spiral In A Straight Line and released the awesome lead single “Nobody’s.” Today, the post-hardcore heroes are back with another banger, “Hal Ashby.”

The tune is named after the American director. “The ‘Hal Ashby’ music video is half a love letter to Hal and half a dream-like interpretation of the song as a whole,” frontman Jeremy Bolm explained. “Something that can be misunderstood as this or that – and finding the grace in-between.”

The music video, which is directed by Sean Stout, ends with Bolm cruising around the mountains in a hearse, looking cool as fuck. Watch below.

Spiral In A Straight Line is out 10/11.

