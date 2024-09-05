Green Day Pulled Offstage Mid-Song Amid Security Threat In Detroit

Green Day have been touring through the summer with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas on the Saviors Tour, celebrating 20 years of American Idiot and 30 years of Dookie. Tonight, the band performed in Detroit and abruptly ran off the stage during “Longview” due to a “potential safety issue.”

At Comerica Park, concertgoers were left confused when someone pulled Mike Dirnt offstage, and the rest of the band followed. A show pause transpired for five minutes, then the group returned without explanation. After the next song, “Welcome To Paradise,” Billie Joe Armstrong proclaimed, “There’s no motherfucker that’s gonna stop us, I’ll tell you that!” Afterward, they shared a statement on their socials: “Detroit! Sorry for the delay in the show tonight, Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding.”

Detroit Police later said the incident stemmed from someone flying a drone near the stage, and that the person was located and detained.

Watch footage of the incident below.

Billie Joe Armstrong and all of @GreenDay just ran off stage. Not sure what is happening here in Detroit… pic.twitter.com/kAD8Fr789g — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) September 5, 2024