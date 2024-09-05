Unto Others Say They’ve Been Dropped From W.A.S.P. Tour “With No Warning”

The Portland band Unto Others have a new album coming out later this month, and they were supposed to go on tour opening for ’80s heavy metal band W.A.S.P. in support of it. Looks like that tour won’t be going as planned. Unto Others announced on Instagram today that they were dropped from the tour with “no warning,” less than two months before it was scheduled to begin.

Here’s Unto Others’ full statement:

We will not be touring with W.A.S.P. this fall. They have decided it is in their best interest to drop us from the tour. This came with no warning or room for discussion on our end, and with 7 weeks to go before the run, really leaves us with minimal time to plan a suitable alternative.

As im sure many will be left wondering why, we will tell you only the facts we know:

– W.A.S.P. told our team we never provided a marketing plan (we did, multiple times and have been working very hard promoting this tour and our new record.)

That’s it. No other reason was given. We are disappointed with this decision, we are all W.A.S.P. fans, and it’s a shame when things work out this way so we are sorry. We will get some North American dates going as soon as we can and keep you updated.

Subsequently, we have to cancel our Halloween show at Jackknife Brewing in Kelowna, BC which was routed as part of this tour.