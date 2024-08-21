Portland’s Unto Others will share their new album Never, Neverland next month, and so far we’ve heard “Butterfly,” “Angel Of The Night,” and “Raigeki 雷撃.” Today, the goth-metal group is back with “Momma Likes The Door Closed.”

“Honestly surprised I wasn’t high when putting this together, cause it’s a weird one,” Gabriel Franco said. “With elements of punk/thrash/hardcore/post punk/goth and metal, ‘Momma Likes The Door Closed’ is our attempt to recreate an 80s B-movie horror flick in musical format. Brock knocked it out of the park with the video, which must be watched with the song for the full experience. Shadows dance across the floor, don’t you ever open up the door!!”

Check out the track below.

Never, Neverland is out 9/20 on Century Media.