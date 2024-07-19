Earlier this year, Unto Others, the Portland goth-metal band formerly known as Idle Hands, released their single “Butterfly.” That song will appear on the band’s just-announced new album, which is called Never, Neverland and which is coming in a couple of months.

Unto Others recorded Never, Neverland with Tom Dalgety, a British producer who’s worked with the Cult and Ghost. It’s their follow-up to 2021’s Strength, and it reportedly came out of a period of huge personal stress for frontman Gabriel Franco. Their new single “Angel Of The Night” is a melodic churn, and it’s got Franco doing some real deep-baritone belting over swirling strengths and screaming power-ballad guitars.

In a press release, Gabriel Franco says, “I’ve always wanted to do a power ballad, and I think this might be the closest we ever get — a goth power ballad, maybe. Sebastian’s [Silva, guitarist] solo in this one is my favorite of the record. He really did a phenomenal job.” Below, check out “Angel Of The Night” and the Never, Neverland tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Butterfly”

02 “Momma Likes The Door Closed”

03 “Angel Of The Night”

04 “Suicide Today”

05 “Sunshine”

06 “Glass Slippers”

07 “Fame”

08 “When The Kids Get Caught”

09 “Flatline”

10 “Time Goes On”

11 “Cold World”

12 “I Am The Light”

13 “Farewell…”

14 “Raigeki”

15 “Hoops”

16 “Never, Neverland”

Never, Neverland is out 9/20 on Century Media.