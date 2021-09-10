Unto Others – “No Children Laughing Now”

New Music September 10, 2021 11:33 AM By Peter Helman

Unto Others – “No Children Laughing Now”

New Music September 10, 2021 11:33 AM By Peter Helman

The Portland goth metal band Unto Others, formerly known as Idle Hands, are releasing their new album Strength in a couple of weeks. And today, following early singles “When Will Gods Work Be Done” and “Downtown,” they’re back with another new song. “No Children Laughing Now” leans hard into both the deadpan ’80s moodiness and the riffage, and it even manages to drop their new band name into the lyrics. Listen below.

Strength is out 9/24 on Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Taylor Dayne’s “Love Will Lead You Back”

    13 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

    5 days ago

    raptor jesus Goes To Rocklahoma

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Low HEY WHAT

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest