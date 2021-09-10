Unto Others – “No Children Laughing Now”

The Portland goth metal band Unto Others, formerly known as Idle Hands, are releasing their new album Strength in a couple of weeks. And today, following early singles “When Will Gods Work Be Done” and “Downtown,” they’re back with another new song. “No Children Laughing Now” leans hard into both the deadpan ’80s moodiness and the riffage, and it even manages to drop their new band name into the lyrics. Listen below.

Strength is out 9/24 on Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.