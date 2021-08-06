Unto Others – “Downtown”

The Portland goth-rock/heavy metal band formerly known as Idle Hands, one of the best new bands of 2019, were forced to change their name to Unto Others last year due to a trademark dispute. They released their first single under the new name, “When Will Gods Work Be Done,” earlier this summer. Today, they’re announcing a whole new album, Strength, their first for Roadrunner Records, produced and mixed by Arthur Rizk. And they’re sharing its lead single “Downtown” with a music video directed by Brock Grossl. As the band’s vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco explains:

I wish I could say it came to me like a bolt of lightning, but the record was a process. A challenging process, to write, record and mix. It was 10 months from beginning to end, and the most time I’ve ever spent on an album. You can decide if that’s good or bad. Arthur did a great job giving the record an organic heavy sound and it was a privilege to work with him. What we have at the end is something I am extremely proud of, for better or worse, and a constant reminder to myself that we don’t do things because they are easy, we do them because they are hard.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heroin”

02 “Downtown”

03 “When Will Gods Work Be Done”

04 “No Children Laughing Now”

05 “Destiny”

06 “Little Bird”

07 “Why”

08 “Just A Matter of Time”

09 “Hell Is For Children”

10 “Summer Lightning”

11 “Instinct”

12 “Strength”

Strength is out 9/24 on Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.