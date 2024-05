In 2021, Unto Others — formerly known as Idle Hands — shared their sophomore album Strength. The Portland goth metal band is back today with a new song called “Butterfly.”

According to the band, “Butterfly” is about “the choices we make everyday, do we create or destroy, do we lift up or put down. Do we do this to ourselves, or others. The listener can decide.” The track comes with a music video by Zev Deans. Check it out below.