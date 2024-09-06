Last month, Buñuel announced their new album Mansuetude and unveiled the lead single “Drug Burn.” The noise-rock supergroup is back today with the release of “Fixer,” which features Couch Slut’s Megan Osztrosits.

“When Eugene hit me up to ask if I wanted to do vocals for a track, I said yes without even hearing it,” Osztrosits said. “He rules and I am psyched for this absolute ripper of an album.”

Buñuel added about the track, “Following a Breaking Bad trajectory and owing this account largely to a friend of his who had been called The Crystal Meth King of Oklahoma by the FBI, the FIXER follows a drug czar’s Man Friday as he cleans up that which inevitably needs cleaning up when you’re living a life of crime.”

Earlier this year, Couch Slut unleashed the brutal LP You Could Do It Tonight. Hear “Fixer” below.

Mansuetude is out 10/25 via SKiN GRAFT Records / OVERDRIVE Records.