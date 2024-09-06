Right now, A$AP Rocky is building up to the release of Don’t Be Dumb, his first album in more than six years. Don’t Be Dumb was originally slated to come out last week, and it doesn’t currently have a release date, but Rocky keeps releasing singles. Last month, he dropped the psychedelic Jessica Pratt collab “Highjack.” Last week, Rocky came out with “Tailor Swif,” along with its mindbending video. Now, we get to hear Rocky and J. Cole tear into an Alchemist beat.

The Alchemist produced the hazy, ominous beat for A$AP Rocky’s new single “Ruby Rosary,” and it’s got Rocky flexing an understated swagger, rhyming “Rosalía” with “Jodeci” and “ovaries.” J. Cole, meanwhile, absolutely spazzes out, spacewalking on the beat as if he’s convinced himself that he can make everyone forget the Kendrick debacle if he raps hard enough. If he keeps going in like this, maybe they will. (Cole also tore up an Alchemist beat on last year’s Lil Yachty collab “The Secret Recipe.,” but last year was a different time.) “Ruby Rosary” is a good song, and you can hear it below.

Don’t Be Dumb is out whenever it’s out.