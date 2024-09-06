Later this month, the truly kickass Greek post-punk power trio Chain Cult will release their sophomore album Harm Reduction. We’ve already posted album opener “What We Leave Behind,” which was one of our favorite songs of last week, and now they’ve also shared the new LP’s title track. It’s another stormy, purposeful churn from a band that has unlocked some secret recipe for combining gothic atmosphere with basement-punk urgency. Seriously, no other band does it like them.

Chain Cult co-directed their own “Harm Reduction” video with Dino Pavlidis, and they shot it while touring the US last year, and it features a burning car, a middle-finger flag, and band members running the Rocky steps in Philly. Also, I might be in it? There’s definitely some footage from the Richmond show that I saw last year, but I couldn’t be sure if I saw myself when the camera panned the crowd. If you catch a brief glimpse of a dark shape hanging over everything, that’s me. Check it out below.

Harm Reduction is out 9/27 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.