Chain Cult – “What We Leave Behind”

New Music August 23, 2024 12:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2019, Chain Cult shared their debut full-length Shallow Grave. The Greek DIY band have released a bunch of great tunes since then, such as “We’re Not Alone” and “Always A Mess,” and now they’re announcing their sophomore album Harm Reduction.

Along with the announcement, Chain Cult are sharing the sonorous lead single “What We Leave Behind.” The music video, done by Pluteras Recs, captures the energy of the track as it shows the band performing a show and provoking crowdsurfers and headbangers. Watch below.

Harm Reduction is out 9/27 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

