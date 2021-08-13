Chain Cult – “Always A Mess”

Last year, the phenomenal Greek DIY post-punk band Chain Cult was supposed to come to America to play some shows. That tour couldn’t happen, for obvious reasons, and that sucks really bad. I bet Chain Cult are incredible live. The band’s hard, buzzing, energetic sound has the icy throb that we expect from post-punk, but it’s also got a sort of surf-punk melodic propulsion thing going for it — part Joy Division, part Agent Orange.

Earlier this summer, Chain Cult announced plans to follow their excellent 2019 album Shallow Grave with a new two-song single, and they shared the A-side track, a genuine banger called “We’re Not Alone.” Today, that 7″ is out, and we get to hear the B-side. “Always A Mess” might be even better than “We’re Not Alone”; it’s a supremely catchy rager about living in lonely times. Listen below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/were-not-alone">We're Not Alone by Chain Cult</a>

“We’re Not Alone” b/w “Always A Mess” is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.