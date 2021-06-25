Chain Cult – “We’re Not Alone”

New Music June 25, 2021 11:39 AM By Tom Breihan

Chain Cult – “We’re Not Alone”

New Music June 25, 2021 11:39 AM By Tom Breihan

The Greek punk band Chain Cult has an extremely cool and propulsive sound. The basslines pound and swirl like prime late-’70s postpunk. The vocals are hard and declarative. But the guitars have a whole lot surf-rock flair, and the melodies sometimes edge into straight-up skate-punk territory. If it’s possible for a band to sound like Joy Division and Pennywise at the same time, that’s what Chain Cult do.

Chain Cult released a great album called Shallow Grave in 2019, and they made plans for their first US tour shortly thereafter. That tour didn’t get to happen because the pandemic rolled in instead. But today, Chain Cult have announced that they’ve got a new two-song single coming out later this summer, and they’ve shared the first of those songs. “We’re Not Alone” is a stark singalong anthem, and it’s got energy for days. Listen to it below.

“We’re Not Alone” b/w “Always A Mess” is out 8/13 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    1 day ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    18 hours ago

    T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest