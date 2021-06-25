Chain Cult – “We’re Not Alone”

The Greek punk band Chain Cult has an extremely cool and propulsive sound. The basslines pound and swirl like prime late-’70s postpunk. The vocals are hard and declarative. But the guitars have a whole lot surf-rock flair, and the melodies sometimes edge into straight-up skate-punk territory. If it’s possible for a band to sound like Joy Division and Pennywise at the same time, that’s what Chain Cult do.

Chain Cult released a great album called Shallow Grave in 2019, and they made plans for their first US tour shortly thereafter. That tour didn’t get to happen because the pandemic rolled in instead. But today, Chain Cult have announced that they’ve got a new two-song single coming out later this summer, and they’ve shared the first of those songs. “We’re Not Alone” is a stark singalong anthem, and it’s got energy for days. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/were-not-alone">We're Not Alone by Chain Cult</a>

“We’re Not Alone” b/w “Always A Mess” is out 8/13 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.