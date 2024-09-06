Hear Joni Mitchell’s Previously Unreleased “Hejira” Demo From New Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) Box Set

New Music September 6, 2024 By Rachel Brodsky

Early next month, Rhino will release the massive Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), featuring 1976’s Hejira, the 1977 double-LP Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter, Mitchell’s 1979 collaboration with Charles Mingus (Mingus), and the 1980 live album Shadows And Light. Ahead of the box set’s release, Rhino has shared a previously unreleased demo of “Traveling (Hejira),” which you can hear below.

This Oct. 19 and 20, Mitchell is set to headline her Joni Jam at the Hollywood Bowl, which is very exciting, as they will be her first headline shows in Los Angeles in 24 years.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) arrives 10/4 via Rhino. Pre-order it here.

