Joni Mitchell Announces First Los Angeles Concert In 24 Years

In the past two years, Joni Mitchell has played her first live shows in a couple of decades. First, she played a surprise set at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, and then she headlined the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington last summer. At both shows, she was surrounded by famous friends and well-wishers, led by Brandi Carlile, but she still sounded strong and even played a little guitar. Last fall, Mitchell joined Carlile onstage for a few songs at an LA show. This weekend, she’ll perform at the Grammys for the first time ever. And now, for the first time since 2000, Mitchell has announced a headlining show in Los Angeles, her adapted hometown.

Joni Mitchell will play the Hollywood Bowl on 10/19. She’ll share the stage with Brandi Carlile and with the informal, ever-changing backing band known as the Joni Jam. No names have been announced, but at her last two shows, Mitchell was aided by guests like Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Lucius, Wendy & Lisa, and Blake Mills. Mitchell is 80 years old, and she suffered a brain aneurism in 2015, so you would be well advised to take advantage of any opportunity to see her live while you can. Tickets are on sale Friday, and you can get them here.