Joni Mitchell Making Grammys Performance Debut At 2024 Show

Joni Mitchell will make her Grammys performance debut at the 2024 award show, which will take place next weekend on February 4. The Recording Academy announced today that Mitchell will join a performance crew that is expected to include U2 (live from the Sphere), Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel (for the first time in 22 years), Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

Mitchell has been nominated for 18 Grammys over her lifetime; she’s won nine total. This year, she’s up for Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell At Newport (Live).