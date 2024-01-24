Billy Joel Will Perform At The Grammys For The First Time In 22 Years

January 24, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Billy Joel is ramping up to the release of his first new song in 17 years, “Turn The Lights Back On.” The song is dropping Feb. 1, which happens to be just in time for the Grammys. Joel has joined the list of 2024 Grammys performers and will sing his new tune on the Feb. 4 telecast, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It’ll be his first performance at the awards ceremony since 2002 when he performed with Tony Bennett.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo were among the first announced Grammys performers. Since then, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, and Luke Combs have been added to the list. More names will be tacked onto the performance lineup as the ceremony approaches.

