Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, & Olivia Rodrigo Among 2024 Grammys Performers

We’re just a few weeks away from Grammy night, and this year’s nominations might be the least embarrassing in recent memory. The Grammy organizers have just announced the first round of performers for this year’s ceremony, which will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah. Right now, we only know three performers: Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo.

None of those performers are surprises. Eilish, Lipa, and Rodrigo are all established Grammy favorites who have performed on the telecast before. All three of them won the Best New Artist award in the past five years, and all three have multiple nominations this year. Eilish and Lipa didn’t put out albums in the past year, but both are on the Barbie soundtrack, which got a ton of nominations.

It’ll be interesting to see who else performs at the Grammys. SZA, who leads this year’s pack of nominees, seems like an obvious choice, if she even wants to do it. Lana Del Rey, boygenius, Victoria Monét, Miley Cyrus, and Jon Batiste are also up for a bunch of awards, and it seems likely that most of them will perform. The big hanging question mark is Taylor Swift, who is already plenty busy and who could probably guarantee higher ratings on her own. Swift definitely doesn’t need extra work or exposure, but she clearly cares about the Grammys. We’ll see.

This year’s Grammy Awards go down 2/4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They’ll air live on CBS, and they’ll stream on Paramount+/Showtime.