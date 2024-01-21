Billy Joel Teases First New Music In 17 Years

Billy Joel is teasing his first new music in 17 years.

Last month, he launched a TikTok and its first post was some footage of him on-stage talking about new material: “I have good news, I have bad news, I’ll give you the bad news first. We don’t have anything new to play for you. The good news is you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is! Although … we got a little something we’re working on you might hear some time.”

And just this weekend, Joel’s Facebook header and his Spotify Canvas on top songs were replaced with a phrase: “Did I wait too long…..”

Billy Joel’s last proper studio album was in 1993. He’s put out some covers on various collections since then, but the last original songs Joel released were “All My Life” and “Christmas In Fallujah” (recorded with Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray’s ex-boyfriend Cass Dillon) in 2007.

Later this year, the piano man is wrapping up his long-standing Madison Square Garden residency, and he recently announced some US co-headlining dates with Stevie Nicks and Sting that will take place later this year.

