Earlier this year, Joni Mitchell headlined her first proper concert in over 20 years, which came on the heels of her surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival in 2022. At both of these performances, she was helped out by friend and fellow musician Brandi Carlile, and last night Mitchell came out to perform during Carlile’s own show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Billed as a Brandi Carlile & Friends show, the night included appearances by Allison Russell, Blake Mills, Wendy & Lisa, and Annie Lennox. Mitchell came out for the last three songs of the encore: “Shine,” “Ladies Of The Canyon,” and “The Circle Game.” Some of the night’s previous guests were also present for the Mitchell encore.

Watch video below.