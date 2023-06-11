Joni Mitchell Performs First Headline Concert In Over 20 Years

Brandi Carlile took over the Gorge Amphitheater this weekend, hosting her fourth annual Echoes Through The Canyon event. On Friday night, Carlile brought out many guests for her own set, including Annie Lennox, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan, Allison Russell, and more. All of those same musicians stuck around for Saturday night’s big event: a headlining set by Joni Mitchell, billed as a “Joni Jam,” the same as Mitchell’s surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival last year. The show was Mitchell’s first proper ticketed concert in over 20 years.

Guests included Marcus Mumford, Blake Mills, Celisse Henderson, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Wendy & Lisa, and the aforementioned Lennox, Lucius, McLachlan, and Russell, as well as Carlile herself. Mitchell and Carlile were seated in armchairs during the show, with the other performers surrounding them. Mitchell was drinking wine out of a Yeti throughout the show.

Watch some videos from the night below.

Of course, Joni Mitchell sang BOTH SIDES… One of my top life experiences thus far… ☁️ pic.twitter.com/tWmNQ6lAKH — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) June 11, 2023

The sky is beautiful tonight over The Gorge, and it’s pretty cool to see the one and only Joni Mitchell live. pic.twitter.com/uztp8Bg6XI — Dominick Bonny (@DBonny) June 11, 2023

Loving this version of "Why Do Fools in Love" from @brandicarlile and @jonimitchell. The story that accompanied it was pure magic. This is a personal Storytellers. pic.twitter.com/0BeEoQg9Qx — Kate-Madonna Hindes (@girlmeetsgeek) June 11, 2023

i just witnessed Joni Mitchell in concert and my heart is full 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qN7wKqqYLk — xiu xiu fontana 🌙 (@NakedRainn) June 11, 2023

SETLIST:

“Big Yellow Taxi”

“Night Ride Home”

“Raised On Robbery” (w/ Celisse Henderson)

“Come In From The Cold” (w/ Marcus Mumford)

“Amelia” (w/ Blake Mills)

“Carey”

“Sex Kills” (w/ Celisse Henderson)

“Summertime” (George Gershwin Cover)

“Ladies Of The Canyon” (w/ Annie Lennox)

“Help Me” (w/ Celisse Henderson)

“Where There’s A Will There’s A Way”

“Love Potion No. 9” (The Clovers Cover)

“A Case Of You” (w/ Marcus Mumford & Brandi Carlile)

“A Strange Boy” (w/ Wendy & Lisa)

“Cactus Tree” (w/ Lucius)

“California” (w/ Marcus Mumford)

“Blue” (w/ Sarah McLachlan)

“Why Do Fools Fall In Love” (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers Cover)

“Shine” (w/ Brandi Carlile)

“Both Sides Now”

“The Circle Game”

“Just Like This Train”

“If”

“Young At Heart” (Frank Sinatra Cover) (w/ Allison Russell)

Next month, Mitchell’s Newport Folk Festival set is being released as a live album. Here’s a recently shared video of “A Case Of You” from that: