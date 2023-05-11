Joni Mitchell Announces Live Album AT NEWPORT Produced By Brandi Carlile

Last November, Joni Mitchell told Elton John about her plans to release a live album of her surprise appearance at last year’s Newport Folk Festival, which was her first full live performance since 2002 and featured appearances from Brandi Carlile (and Carlile’s bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth), plus Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Celisse, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and more. Now, that live album — produced by Mitchell and Carlile — has been officially announced. AT NEWPORT will be out July 28 and features liner notes by Cameron Crowe. Today, you can hear Mitchell’s Newport performance of “Both Sides Now.”

Here’s a peek at Crowe’s liner notes:

Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses. Her good-natured mood instantly set the tone. This performance would be an intimate gathering of friends, not unlike the Joni Jams she’d been hosting in her own living room over the last few years of recovery. Smiling broadly, Mitchell made her surprise appearance, taking her on-stage seat alongside Carlile. Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm, delivering a tender and passionate set of 13 songs, ending with a joyful sing-along of “The Circle Game.”

Looking ahead, on June 10 Mitchell is set to headline a Joni Jam at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington, with special guest Carlile. This will be Mitchell’s first ticketed show in 20 years.

Listen to “Both Sides Now” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Introduction by Brandi Carlile”

02 “Big Yellow Taxi”

03 “A Case Of You”

04 “Amelia”

05 “Both Sides Now”

06 “Just Like This Train”

07 “Summertime”

08 “Carey”

09 “Help Me”

10 “Come In From The Cold”

11 “Shine”

12 “The Circle Game”

AT NEWPORT will be out 7/28 via RHINO. Pre-order it here.