It’s always great to hear from Lykke Li. Last time the Swedish art-pop singer was actively releasing music was with 2022’s EYEYE, which had singles like “No Hotel” and “Highway To Your Heart.” This year, we heard Li on Abstract Crimewave (formerly known as Smile)’s single “The Gambler.” Today, Li is back on her own with the anthemic and wall of sound-ish “Midnight Shining.” It’s a collaboration with superproducer Greg Kurstin and partially engineered by Jesse Shatkin. Check it out below.