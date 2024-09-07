New Linkin Park Singer Addresses Backlash Over Her Past Support For Danny Masterson
On Thursday, Linkin Park revealed their new co-vocalist, Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara, filling the spot of the late Chester Bennington. The rap-rock veterans livestreamed a show in LA and announced the new album From Zero and a tour. However, on Friday, Armstrong’s history as a Scientologist who supported convicted rapist Danny Masterson (of That ’70s Show) was called into question, especially by Cedric Bixler-Zavala of the Mars Volta, whose wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler was one of the actor’s accusers. Both Bixler-Zavala and Carnell Bixler are former members of the church.
Resharing a 2023 comment he left on Dead Sara’s Instagram, Bixler-Zavala wrote:
I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Masterson’s behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow Scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult. … Do you fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend.
Many pointed out Bennington was a victim of sexual assault. On Friday night, Armstrong addressed the situation on her Instagram Story:
Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back.
Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.
To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.
Also on Friday, Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson shared a statement saying he’s sitting out the reunion tour. A press release confirmed his involvement with the new album, but Alex Feder replaced him at the comeback show and will apparently continue to do so live. Here’s what he said:
Beyond excited to share this new chapter with the world.
Bringing our vision to life is the culmination of many twists and turns, as we continue our unique journey together as a band. We couldn’t do it without a belief in what is possible, even when things seem impossible; without the ability to listen, particularly when emotions run deep; and without the support and love of everyone around us. Thank you thank you thank you.
In awe of [Emily Armstrong] and [Colin Brittain] for their talent, passion, and partnership. Deep gratitude to all my bandmates for their humility, hard work, and friendship.
I’ve always felt deeply connected to and proud of our live performances. Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes — in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.
I am so proud of everything we continue to create together. While I will not be performing on tour in this new chapter, I am super excited to introduce Alex — my handsome deputy on the road. Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he’ll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe.
Fresh eyes, honest appreciation, and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment. The privilege of sharing our creativity with you. Thank you for joining us on the journey.
-BBB
It was previously revealed original Linkin Park’s original drummer Rob Bourdon is also sitting out the reunion. “Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band,” Mike Shinoda told Billboard. “And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The Hybrid Theory rerelease and Papercuts release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”
