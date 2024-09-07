New Linkin Park Singer Addresses Backlash Over Her Past Support For Danny Masterson

Also on Friday, Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson shared a statement saying he’s sitting out the reunion tour. A press release confirmed his involvement with the new album, but Alex Feder replaced him at the comeback show and will apparently continue to do so live. Here’s what he said:

Beyond excited to share this new chapter with the world. Bringing our vision to life is the culmination of many twists and turns, as we continue our unique journey together as a band. We couldn’t do it without a belief in what is possible, even when things seem impossible; without the ability to listen, particularly when emotions run deep; and without the support and love of everyone around us. Thank you thank you thank you. In awe of [Emily Armstrong] and [Colin Brittain] for their talent, passion, and partnership. Deep gratitude to all my bandmates for their humility, hard work, and friendship. I’ve always felt deeply connected to and proud of our live performances. Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes — in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show. I am so proud of everything we continue to create together. While I will not be performing on tour in this new chapter, I am super excited to introduce Alex — my handsome deputy on the road. Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he’ll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe. Fresh eyes, honest appreciation, and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment. The privilege of sharing our creativity with you. Thank you for joining us on the journey. -BBB

It was previously revealed original Linkin Park’s original drummer Rob Bourdon is also sitting out the reunion. “Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band,” Mike Shinoda told Billboard. “And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The Hybrid Theory rerelease and Papercuts release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”