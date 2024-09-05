Linkin Park Reveal New Singer Emily Armstrong, Announce New Album From Zero In Livestreamed Concert

The rumors have been swirling. The teasers have been mounting. And now we finally know what Linkin Park are up to. With a Los Angeles concert livestreamed on YouTube and on the big screens in New York’s Times Square and London’s Shoreditch High Street Station, the rap-rock superstars announced a new album called From Zero coming out Nov. 15. Alongside Mike Shinoda, the band’s new co-vocalist is Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara, while Colin Brittain (G Flip/Illenium/One OK Rock) is the new drummer replacing original member Rob Bourdon. Dave Farrell, Brad Delson, and Joe Hahn complete the new lineup, however Alex Feder filled in for guitarist Delson at this show.

A few months back, after Orgy’s Jay Gordon leaked the news that Linkin Park were planning to reunite with a female lead singer in place of the late Chester Bennington (and then backtracked on that claim), Billboard confirmed that, yes, the surviving members of the band actually were considering such an arrangement. When Linkin Park launched a countdown clock ending last Thursday, at the same time when Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley was scheduled to make his own announcement, Whibley was forced to clarify that he has his own business to attend to and isn’t involved with Linkin Park (or, lol, Oasis, as if). Then, the rap-rock stars seemed to troll their audience when the countdown clock reached zero and started counting back up again.

Today, the jig is up. The band took the stage at RED Studios Hollywood with “The Emptiness Machine,” the new album’s lead single, which is out now, with a music video dropping at 7:15 p.m. ET. The song begins with Mike Shinoda on vocals then brings in Armstrong for the second verse, which allowed for a grand entrance during the show. Her voice has a Bennington-esque grit, which you can witness in person at one of their handful of tour dates this fall. Tonight is the band’s first show since Oct. 2017, when they played Bennington’s tribute concert.

A statement from Shinoda:

Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.

Another one:

The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.

Below, hear “The Emptiness Machine” and watch the livestream. And if you want more background on Linkin Park’s reunion, friend of Stereogum Jason Lipshutz, author of an upcoming book on the band, has a big feature up at Billboard. In that piece, Mike Shinoda discusses drummer Rob Bourdon sitting out this era of Linkin Park. “Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band,” Shinoda says. “And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The Hybrid Theory rerelease and Papercuts release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

A video interview with the band will be on Apple Music on Friday.

Waiting for the End. pic.twitter.com/WBpOd4Tnxo — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 5, 2024

CONCERT SETLIST:

01 “The Emptiness Machine”

02 “Somewhere I Belong”

03 “Crawling”

04 “Lying From You”

04 “The Catalyst”

05 “Waiting For The End”

06 “Numb”

07 “One Step Closer”

08 “Lost”

09 “What I’ve Done”

10 “In The End”

11 “Faint”

12 “The Requiem”

13 “Papercut”

14 “Bleed It Out”

FROM ZERO TRACKLIST:

01 “From Zero (Intro)”

02 “The Emptiness Machine”

03 “Cut The Bridge”

04 “Heavy Is The Crown”

05 “Over Each Other”

06 “Casualty”

07 “Overflow”

08 “Two Faced”

09 “Stained”

10 “IGYEIH”

11 “Good Things Go”

TOUR DATES:

09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/16 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

09/22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

09/24 – London, UK @ The O2

09/28 – Seoul, South Korea @ INSPIRE Arena

11/11 – Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus