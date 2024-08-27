Sum 41 Singer Clarifies He’s Not Joining Linkin Park

Oasis are reuniting! Linkin Park are thinking about it! Sum 41, however, are not. The naughties pop-punks responsible for “Fat Lip” announced last year that their March 2024 album Heaven :x: Hell would, in fact, be their last. Sum 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley has some plans up his sleeve, but none of them involve Oasis or Linkin Park.

On Monday, Sum 41 shared to Instagram a post telling fans to “tune in Wednesday morning” for a “Deryck Whibley announcement.” Meanwhile, Linkin Park’s website currently displays a digital timer counting down to what we can assume is an announcement of some sort, also scheduled for Wednesday. Combine all that with what were then whispers of an Oasis reunion (since confirmed), and you’ve got a bunch of confused Sum 41 fans scratching their heads. And so Whibley took to Instagram today to clear the air:

I feel the need to dispel some current rumors. It’s been brought to my attention that many people think I could be joining a reuniting band. But I just want to say, despite popular belief, I am not joining Oasis… or Linkin Park. Or any other band for that matter. I have my own “tour and book” announcement that I will now move to the end of the week, ahead of our US tour. I do look forward to seeing whatever both these amazing bands do in the future.

It was reported earlier this year that Linkin Park were considering a reunion tour, though they hadn’t named a singer to fill in for the late Chester Bennington. Sources said the band were “hoping to find a female vocalist.” Deryck Whibley is not female — unless I missed some major news, in which case, please hit our tips line — but I could see him doing Bennington proud. Oh well. See his post below.