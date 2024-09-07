Joyce Manor Announce Never Hungover Again Anniversary Shows

News September 7, 2024 1:20 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In July, Joyce Manor’s emo classic Never Hungover Again turned 10. On Friday, the Torrance band announced five shows to celebrate the anniversary with openers Algernon Cadwallader, the Ergs, Toys That Kill, and more.

The gigs are going down in December, and surely the 19-minute Never Hungover Again (aka their best album) will only take up half of the setlist. Still, big day for fans of the LP closer “Heated Swimming Pool,” which they’ve apparently only performed four times (according to setlist.fm). Check out the tour dates below, and find ticket information here.

 

