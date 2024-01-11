Joyce Manor Albums From Worst To Best

There’s no band like Joyce Manor. Pulling from influences like Weezer, the Smiths, and Guided By Voices, the Torrance, California trio developed their own unconventional, invigorating, ultra-concise approach to pop-rock. Though they tour with mainly Warped Tour-era bands like Citizen and The Story So Far and are often credited with kickstarting the emo revival movement alongside acts like Title Fight and Tigers Jaw (Joyce Manor and Tigers Jaw recently covered each other’s cult hits), many fans consider them to just be indie rock, especially considering their critical acclaim from music publications that often flat-out ignore their peers.

As legend has it, Joyce Manor decided to form while on a trip to Disneyland; the name came from a building Johnson often passed on walks (it’s real!). Barry Johnson serves as the tatted-up heartthrob frontman, with Chase Knobbe on guitar and Matt Ebert on bass and backing vocals. The original drummer was Kurt Walcher; most recently, for 2022’s 40 Oz. To Fresno, it was Motion City Soundtrack’s Tony Thaxton.

Their 18-minute self-titled debut, released on 6131 Records, was rowdy and ingenious enough to help them cultivate a devoted fan base online, allowing them to play shows all over the US and have fans screaming back the lyrics. Its follow-up, the 13-minute Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired, was the scatterbrained result of discomfort in the spotlight, released on Asian Man Records, a fuzzed-out, folky indie-rock acid trip.

2014’s 19-minute Never Hungover Again was an attempt for redemption, and it earned them prestige. “There’s just a void of good indie rock songwriting that is also kind of intense,” Johnson reflected about the album when I interviewed him in 2019, a mindset that largely contributes to what makes Joyce Manor so distinct. Never Hungover Again was also Joyce Manor’s debut on Epitaph, the major label owned by Bad Religion’s Brett Gurewitz, where they remain to this day. Then came the 24-minute(!) Cody in 2016, a polarizing record that leaned into power-pop sweetness. 2018’s 22-minute Million Dollars To Kill Me — whose title was inspired by Travis Barker offering his friends a million dollars to kill him after his traumatizing plane crash — left fans ambivalent and further divided.

During the pandemic, Joyce Manor reworked their 2012 compilation Collection into an album called Songs From Northern Torrance (14 minutes), and it served as an interesting retrospective of their folk-punk roots. Finally, 40 Oz. To Fresno, a pun on Sublime’s 40 Oz. To Freedom, felt like Joyce Manor revamped — exhilarating, weird, and a running time of only 16 minutes.

It’s hard to ascertain exactly how big Joyce Manor are. In fall of 2021, it seemed almost every New York emo attended their show at the Central Park SummerStage. It also seems as if people online are arguing about the ranking of Joyce Manor’s discography at least once every few months. However, Joyce Manor really do exist in a bubble. If you know, you know. And if you know, you’re likely obsessed. If this ranking upsets you, that is merely a testament to the passion Joyce Manor’s music evokes. We are lucky to have them.