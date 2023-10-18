Torrance, CA’s Joyce Manor and Scranton, PA’s Tigers Jaw are two of the most important bands to emerge from emo’s fourth wave 10-15 years ago. Today, as if bestowing a belated birthday gift upon our own Danielle Chelosky, the two groups have released covers of each other’s iconic songs.

Tigers Jaw delivered a higher-fidelity version of “Constant Headache,” the epic, churning, Weezer-esque closer from Joyce Manor’s 2011 self-titled debut. The addition of guy-girl vocals here is a wonderful touch. As for Joyce Manor, they’ve shared a rousing live recording of “I Saw Water” from Tigers Jaw’s own 2008 self-titled debut. It’s preceded by some chatter from Barry Johnson about how Tigers Jaw couldn’t make it to the show that night. The cover seems to have been recorded at Joyce Manor’s weather-postponed Central Park SummerStage gig in 2021, where Tigers Jaw were not able to make it for the rescheduled date and Joyce Manor did indeed cover “I Saw Water” during the encore.

Hear both covers below.