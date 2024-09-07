The Oasis reunion continues: Not only are the Britpop greats doing shows in UK and Ireland next year, the Gallagher brothers also apparently recorded a new album.

On X, a fan asked Liam if it was true a new Oasis LP was coming, to which he replied, “Yep it’s already finished.” Another fan asked if an album is in the air, and Liam answered, “It’s in the bag mate fuck the air.” One word to describe the new album? “TURDOS,” Liam said.

Rolling Stone also reflected on when Noel was on their podcast last year and said he had two albums worth of new music: “There is an acoustic album as well, which is very, very stripped back,” he said, “and which I started recording recently before I came away [on tour]. And then there’s a very, very heavily guitar-based stadium rock album.”

Meanwhile, after years of Liam calling Noel a potato, he has finally changed his mind. When a fan asked if he still thinks Noel is a potato, Liam heartwarmingly replied, “No he is bloody well not i won’t have a bad word said about that gorgeous talented young man.”

