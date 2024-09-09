Christopher Owens, the former leader of the great and dearly missed indie rock band Girls, is getting ready to release I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair, his first new solo album in nine years. Owens has talked about all the tough life experiences that went into the new record, including bouts with homelessness, a motorcycle accident, and the death of his Girls partner Chet “JR” White. We’ve posted Owens’ songs “I Think About Heaven” and “No Good,” and now Owens has released another one.

Christopher Owens recorded his new song “This Is My Guitar” with Ariel Rechtshaid and Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait producing. It’s a lovely acoustic song about trying to hold on when everything is broken: “I know it’s hard not to feel like you’ve been broken when so much love is missing from the start/ And I know it’s hard not to feel like you’re alone in a world that’s lost and spinning in the dark.” On the chorus, Owens asks someone to help him, please. It’s equal parts pretty and heavy.

Along with the studio version, Owens has shared a video of himself performing “This Is My Guitar” solo-acoustic. Check out both versions of the song below.

I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair is out 10/18 on True Panther.