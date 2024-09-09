Fyre Festival II Announced With $1.1 Million Ticket Package Option

Woo-hoo! Round two! Let’s go! Billy McFarland is out of prison and back in commission, which can mean only one thing: He’s re-doing the thing that got him behind bars in the first place. Fyre Festival II is slated for April 2025 on a private island somewhere between Mexico and the Caribbean.

Tickets for the four-day fest will be $1,400 at the lowest tier. The most expensive package will set you back a whopping $1.1 million, in exchange for luxury yachts, scuba diving, and island hopping. Supposedly. In case you needed the reminder, the original Fyre Fest in 2017 was nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime abysmal disaster. McFarland was going to try to redeem himself with a make-up festival the following year, but I guess plans change when you’re slapped with multiple fraud charges.

Anyway, McFarland has now reached the exponentially wiser age of 32, and has apparently spent the past year planning FF2: “We have the chance to embrace this storm and really steer our ship into all the chaos that has happened, and if it’s done well, I think Fyre has a chance to be this annual festival that really takes over the festival industry,” he told NBC News.

He said he’s hired a festival production company, though he hasn’t revealed the company’s name. He also hasn’t booked any artists. But we’re still seven months out from when the festival is scheduled to begin, which is one more month than McFarland gave himself to plan Fyre Fest ’17. Should be fine. If you’d like, you can apply for tickets — yes, you have to apply — here.