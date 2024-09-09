In an almost too-perfect pairing of artist and repertoire, indie pop-rockers extraordinaire Charly Bliss have added “Since U Been Gone” to their setlist. At their past three shows on tour in support of the long-awaited LP3 Forever, the band has closed their encore with Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 mega-hit. According to setlist.fm, the cover first appeared Thursday at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC. Below, check out footage of Charly Bliss enthusiastically performing it Friday at the Royale in Boston and Sunday at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg.

Speaking of Forever, “Back There Now” is such a jam, yeah?