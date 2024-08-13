Charly Bliss – “Back There Now”

Forever, Charly Bliss’ first new album in five years, is fast approaching. So far we’ve heard the singles “Nineteen,” “Calling You Out,” and “Waiting For You,” and before the full record is out this Friday, the band is giving a final sample with “Back There Now.”

“Back There Now” is a real “hindsight is 20/20” type of anthem, as vocalist Eva Hendricks reminisces on a previous failed relationship: “Sometimes I miss you, but I already know/ A boy like you would hang me if I gave you the rope,” she belts. She adds in a press release:

One of the craziest things about getting older is growing away from the things you did when you were young(er) and stupid(er). But then I’ll read something or hear a song that takes me right back to the dramatic insanity of my early twenties love life, and I’m forced to acknowledge the freaky glutton for pain and heartache who’s still somewhere inside of me no matter how deeply I’ve buried her.

“Back There Now” arrives with a great accompanying music video directed by the band’s own Dan Shure. Watch that below.

Forever is out 8/16 via Lucky Number.