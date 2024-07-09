Charly Bliss fans have been waiting half a decade for the follow-up to 2019’s Young Enough. It’s finally about a month away. The band has been rolling out singles from its new album Forever, including the Jack Antonoff-beloved “Nineteen” and “Calling You Out,” which made it onto our weekly 5 Best Songs list. Today we get another new track.

“Waiting For You” leans into the band’s long absence. As Eva Hendricks explains, it’s all about how much she ended up missing the band while they were away:

A love song for my bandmates. While I was separated from Sam, Spencer, & Dan during the pandemic, I remember watching videos of us playing shows and thinking “How could I have taken this for granted?” I couldn’t see how beautiful everything really was and how lucky we were. It was agonizing to be apart for that long but helpful, because I don’t think I’ll ever let myself forget that again.

The band’s longtime collaborator Henry Kaplan directed the “Waiting For You” video. Hendricks has some thoughts on that too:

…the room is full of personal little Charly Bliss Easter eggs. Sam’s daughter’s first school photo, a t-shirt I made with my best friend Amanda at the mall when we were 8 years old, birthday cards, letters, and notes. It had to be personal to match how sentimental the lyrics are, and Henry and the whole team worked so hard to make that possible.

Watch below.

Forever is out 8/16 on Lucky Number.