The world has been waiting on a new Charly Bliss album for a long time, and it’s finally happening. This summer, the supremely fun New York band will release Forever, their long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Young Enough. The group’s own Sam Hendricks co-produced the LP with Hippo Campus’ Jake Juppen and Samia collaborator Caleb Wright, and it features the recent “Nineteen” and the brand new Bliss-bomb that just dropped today.

If you’ve seen Charly Bliss live anytime lately, then you might’ve heard “Calling You Out,” a laser-precise bop. The band’s fans have been actively asking for a “Calling Me Out” release for a while now, and those requests have been answered. “Calling Me Out” is a big, sticky hook machine built on a huge synthetic shuffle-beat. It doesn’t sound even remotely indie rock, and we have to assume that that’s on purpose.

Plenty of longtime Charly Bliss fans have been annoyed at the band’s turn toward gleaming studio-pop, and “Calling You Out” will not assuage any of those fears. With minimal adjustments, “Calling You Out” could easily be a Katy Perry song. But here’s the thing: “Calling You Out” would be a really good Katy Perry song. This thing moves. As it stands right now, it’s a really good Charly Bliss song.

“Falling in love with someone wonderful, I didn’t know how to not fall into the same bullshit that was part of all my previous relationships — namely jealousy,” Eva Hendricks said in a statement. “I wasted a lot of time at the beginning trying to poke holes, to see if it was all for real. I think I was trying to protect myself, I’ll find the catch before the catch finds me! But there was no catch.”

Check it out the song’s Adam Kolodny-directed, fisheye-lens happy video below.

TOUR DATES:

09/05 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/06 Cambridge, MA @ Royale

09/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/11 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

09/12 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

09/13 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

09/14 Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

09/17 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

09/18 St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

09/20 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

09/23 Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

09/24 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/26 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

09/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

09/30 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/01 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

10/04 Austin, TX @ Parish

10/05 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/07 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

10/08 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Forever is out 8/16 on Lucky Number.