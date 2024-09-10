Stereogum Presents Fantasy Of A Broken Heart’s Album Release Show In Brooklyn Next Month

News September 10, 2024 11:13 AM By Danielle Chelosky

News September 10, 2024 11:13 AM By Danielle Chelosky

On Friday October 4, Stereogum will present fantasy of a broken heart’s album release show at Baby’s All Right in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The NYC experimental duo, who we recently named a Band To Watch, is celebrating its first full-length Feats Of Engineering, which arrives September 27 via Dots Per Inch.

The gig has Godcaster and DJ starpowerdrummer on the lineup, with doors opening at 7PM. The event is 21+, and tickets can be found right here.

See you there!

