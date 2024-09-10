Next month, Field Music will unveil their new album Limits Of Language, the follow-up to 2021’s Flat White Moon. So far the English rock band has released “Six Weeks, Nine Wells” and “The Limits Of Language,” and today they’re back with “The Waitress Of St Louis’.”

About the track, Peter Brewis explained:

The Waitress of St. Louis’ is an ode to a lost place of sanctuary, Louis’ cafe in Sunderland, set to synthesised riffs, bouncing drums, and wiry guitars. Who or what is St. Louis’? The possessive apostrophe because it had been established by grandpa Louis over 100 years ago, and the unofficial canonisation because it was our place of congregation and a source of faith (in humanity as well as excellent coffee). We were privileged to have had a place like Louis’ in our lives but places like that rarely last as long as a lifetime — we see them disappear, leaving us with photographs and memories, looking for somewhere else to go.

Listen below.

Limits Of Language is out 10/11 on Memphis Industries.