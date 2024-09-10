In July, Envy announced their new album Eunoia to follow their 2022 EP Seimei. The Japanese rock band released the lead single “Beyond The Raindrops,” and today they’re back with another invigorating preview titled “Whiteout.”

“Whiteout” is the fastest song on the record, which makes sense because it’s hard to get faster than this. It’s a three-minute blast of hardcore with some moments of relief before catapulting back into pandemonium. Listen below.

Eunoia is out 10/11 on Temporary Residence.