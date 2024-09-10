Bob Dylan’s already-prolific catalog is about to get one major addition. On Sept. 20, Columbia and Legacy Recordings will share Bob Dylan – The 1974 Live Recordings, an absolutely massive box set. Luckily for the Dylan-obsessed readers out there, we here at Stereogum have a copy to give away.

After Dylan was injured in a motorcycle accident in 1966, he spent quite a bit of time off the road. But that changed in 1974, when he recruited his old pals in the Band for a grand comeback. Bob Dylan – The 1974 Live Recordings documents that tour extensively, comprising a whopping 431 tracks across 27 CDs; 417 of those are previously unreleased, and 133 of them are newly mixed from 16-track tape. A lot of them are rarities not included on Dylan’s 1974 live album Before The Flood and songs he performed for the first time on the tour included “All Along The Watchtower,” “Forever Young,” and “Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine).” The box set also features liner notes by journalist and one-time Stereogum contributor Elizabeth Nelson.

The only requirement for entry is that you must be a subscriber to Stereogum’s incredible weekly email The Stereogum Digest at the time we select the winner. Before you enter the contest, sign up for that below or here if you haven’t yet.