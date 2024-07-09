New Bob Dylan Box Set Collects Hundreds Of Unreleased Live Tracks From 1974

Even as an octogenarian, Bob Dylan is a mainstay of the road, so it’s wild to think there was a time he ceased touring altogether. After his motorcycle accident in 1966, Dylan essentially retired from the road. But eight years later, he made his grand return to live performance, backed by the Band, who’d been his touring unit in 1966 as well. Half a century later, a new box set compiles extensive recordings of that year’s expedition.

Coming in September via Columbia and Legacy Recordings, Bob Dylan – The 1974 Live Recordings comprises a whopping 431 tracks across 27 CDs, 417 of them previously unreleased, 133 of them newly mixed from 16-track tape. Every surviving soundboard recording from the tour is here. So are liner notes by journalist Elizabeth Nelson — hey, we know her! In addition to the massive box set, Third Man is releasing a 3xLP vinyl box set called The 1974 Live Recordings – The Missing Songs From Before The Flood, with hand-selected versions of every song from the 1974 tour that was not included on the original tracklist for the Dylan and the Band’s live album Before The Flood. That release is part of Third Man’s subscription series, the Vault.

Below, check out a previously unreleased recording of “Forever Young” from an afternoon show in Seattle on February 9, 1974.